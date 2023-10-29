Celebration for veterans planned in Marietta on Nov. 4

United Military Care, the Aviation and Technology Center and the Veterinary Clinic are sponsoring the free event, which is open to the public.

This year’s theme is “Bridging Generations Through Veteran Recognition” to bring all ages closer together around a common cause, according to a statement from the sponsors.

Among the activities will be those geared toward families and youths, with military displays and many opportunities to extend gratitude to local veterans, including a patriotic youth parade at 11:11 a.m.

Live music by a band of veterans and cookout food also will be offered.

Since it is an outdoor facility at 555 Perrin Road, Marietta, near Lockheed Martin, the Aviation and Technology Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday - weather permitting.

Admission is free for children younger than 5, military veterans, active military, reservists, national guardsmen and their immediate family.

Regular admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens.

Find more details at UnitedMilitaryCare.org or ahtc360.org.