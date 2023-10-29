Celebration for veterans planned in Marietta on Nov. 4

Credit: United Military Care and Aviation History and Technology Center

Credit: United Military Care and Aviation History and Technology Center

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
32 minutes ago

“Give Thanks!: A Veteran Appreciation Celebration” will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4 at East Cobb Park, 3222 Roswell Road, Marietta.

United Military Care, the Aviation and Technology Center and the Veterinary Clinic are sponsoring the free event, which is open to the public.

This year’s theme is “Bridging Generations Through Veteran Recognition” to bring all ages closer together around a common cause, according to a statement from the sponsors.

Among the activities will be those geared toward families and youths, with military displays and many opportunities to extend gratitude to local veterans, including a patriotic youth parade at 11:11 a.m.

Live music by a band of veterans and cookout food also will be offered.

Since it is an outdoor facility at 555 Perrin Road, Marietta, near Lockheed Martin, the Aviation and Technology Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday - weather permitting.

Admission is free for children younger than 5, military veterans, active military, reservists, national guardsmen and their immediate family.

Regular admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens.

Find more details at UnitedMilitaryCare.org or ahtc360.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Man facing murder charge in fatal stabbing of Nat King Cole’s great-nephew3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Students among 4 shot near GSU campus in downtown Atlanta, officials say
17m ago

Credit: WSB 24-hour Traffic Center

Gridlock Guy: Woodstock wrecker driver’s death tragic and avoidable
5h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza including underground targets
37m ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza including underground targets
37m ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

NEW PHOTOS
ONE Musicfest: Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, KRS-One and more wow crowds
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Smyrna

Smyrna recreational survey concludes Oct. 26
Cobb Commission withdraws resolution supporting Israel
Veteran Chris Lewis will receive leadership award on Nov. 11 in Cobb
Featured

Credit: CNN

Production officially ended at CNN Center in Atlanta Friday, moving to Midtown
17h ago
What is tightrope surgery, the procedure to repair Brock Bowers’ ankle?
Paul Johnson to hear cheers from Georgia Tech once more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top