Candidates in most Cobb cities qualify

Candidates in four of the six Cobb cities have qualified.
Smyrna does not have qualifying this year, and Powder Springs qualifying will end on Aug. 19.
Acworth: Mayor Tommy Allegood and Post 5 Alderman Tim Houston are unopposed. Post 4 Alderman Tim Richardson is opposed by Kimberly Haase.
Austell: Unopposed are Post 1 At Large Councilwoman Melanie Maria Elder and Ward 1 Councilman Marlin Lamar Jr. Ward 3 Councilwoman Meredith L. Adams is running for the post vacated by Randy P. Green.
Kennesaw: Unopposed is Post 3 At Large Councilman Pat Ferris. Post 4 At Large Councilman Chris Henderson (ChrisForKennesaw.com) has competition from Antonio Jones at TonyForKennesaw.com. Since Post 5 At Large Councilman Nimesh Patel will not be running for reelection, new candidates are Jonathan Fred Bothers (jon4kennesaw.com) and Trey Sinclair who provided no campaign website.
Marietta: Mayor Steve Tumlin, who provided no campaign website, is opposed by Marietta Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly at MichelleCooperKelly.com. Unopposed are Ward 1 Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson, Ward 3 Councilman Johnny Walker and Ward 7 Councilman Joseph R. Goldstein. Ward 2 Councilman Grif Chalfant is opposed by John Silvey, with no campaign websites provided by either one. Ward 4 Councilman Andy Morris is opposed by Ted Ferreira, also with no campaign websites provided by either one. Ward 5 Councilman Reginald Maurice Copeland (vote4reggie.com) is facing opposition from M. Carlyle Kent (VoteMCarlyleKent.org) and Cristina Stallworth (VoteCristinaStallworth.com). For Ward 6 left vacant by Kelly’s run for mayor, Andre Sims is running for that post.
Information: CobbCounty.org/elections/candidates/qualifying-office