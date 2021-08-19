ajc logo
X

Candidates in most Cobb cities qualify

Of the two mayors running for reelection, Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood is unopposed for the Nov. 2 general election while Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin faces opposition from Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
Caption
Of the two mayors running for reelection, Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood is unopposed for the Nov. 2 general election while Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin faces opposition from Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
39 minutes ago

Candidates in four of the six Cobb cities have qualified.

Smyrna does not have qualifying this year, and Powder Springs qualifying will end on Aug. 19.

Acworth: Mayor Tommy Allegood and Post 5 Alderman Tim Houston are unopposed. Post 4 Alderman Tim Richardson is opposed by Kimberly Haase.

Austell: Unopposed are Post 1 At Large Councilwoman Melanie Maria Elder and Ward 1 Councilman Marlin Lamar Jr. Ward 3 Councilwoman Meredith L. Adams is running for the post vacated by Randy P. Green.

Kennesaw: Unopposed is Post 3 At Large Councilman Pat Ferris. Post 4 At Large Councilman Chris Henderson (ChrisForKennesaw.com) has competition from Antonio Jones at TonyForKennesaw.com. Since Post 5 At Large Councilman Nimesh Patel will not be running for reelection, new candidates are Jonathan Fred Bothers (jon4kennesaw.com) and Trey Sinclair who provided no campaign website.

Marietta: Mayor Steve Tumlin, who provided no campaign website, is opposed by Marietta Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly at MichelleCooperKelly.com. Unopposed are Ward 1 Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson, Ward 3 Councilman Johnny Walker and Ward 7 Councilman Joseph R. Goldstein. Ward 2 Councilman Grif Chalfant is opposed by John Silvey, with no campaign websites provided by either one. Ward 4 Councilman Andy Morris is opposed by Ted Ferreira, also with no campaign websites provided by either one. Ward 5 Councilman Reginald Maurice Copeland (vote4reggie.com) is facing opposition from M. Carlyle Kent (VoteMCarlyleKent.org) and Cristina Stallworth (VoteCristinaStallworth.com). For Ward 6 left vacant by Kelly’s run for mayor, Andre Sims is running for that post.

Information: CobbCounty.org/elections/candidates/qualifying-office

In Other News
1
Cobb brings back mask mandate inside county facilities
2
Marietta Kiwanis to host 9/11 Memorial events
3
Powder Springs hires new police chief
4
Cobb County puts brakes on new church development with 125 residences
5
Cobb Information Services ranked in nation’s top 10
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top