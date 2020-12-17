Calvary Children’s Home expands outreach in Cobb

Since then, more than 400 children have been housed on the now 13-acre campus.

From the Christmas tree sale, all proceeds will help support the children’s church and home activities as well as special trips and programs throughout the year.

If you need a Christmas tree or would like to donate a tree to a needy family this holiday season, contact Busby at 404-731-1500 for pricing or any additional information.

The tree sale is held at the Children’s Home campus, 1430 Lost Mountain Road, Powder Springs.

Lot hours are:

3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays to Fridays

9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays

12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays

Many other ways to support Calvary Children’s Home include the Memorial and Honor Programs, monetary donations and donations of food, paper products, hygiene products, gently used or new clothing, furniture and general household items.

Information: CalvaryKids.org/ways-to-help

Donations: CalvaryKids.org/donate