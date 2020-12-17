Calvary Children’s Home expands outreach in Cobb

Calvary Children’s Home in Powder Springs is hosting its 15th annual Christmas tree sale, with all proceeds assisting such projects as the new addition of a fourth cottage on its campus.
Calvary’s girls will move into the new cottage, helping centralize and expand Transitional Program residents into the current girl’s cottage, according to Campus Director Brian Busby in a news release.
The additional capacity to Calvary’s program will create space for up to 12 more children who need a long-term plan of care, he added.
“Our purpose is to provide a safe, loving, Christian environment for children needing long-term placement apart from their families, where each child is given the opportunity to reach their full potential in their personal, emotional and spiritual life,” according to the organization’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CalvaryChildrensHome.
In 1966, Calvary Children’s Home was established by the late Rev. Ben F. Turner Jr. to help keep six brothers and sisters together after their parents were killed in an auto accident.
Since then, more than 400 children have been housed on the now 13-acre campus.
From the Christmas tree sale, all proceeds will help support the children’s church and home activities as well as special trips and programs throughout the year.
If you need a Christmas tree or would like to donate a tree to a needy family this holiday season, contact Busby at 404-731-1500 for pricing or any additional information.
The tree sale is held at the Children’s Home campus, 1430 Lost Mountain Road, Powder Springs.
Lot hours are:
- 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays to Fridays
- 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays
- 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays
Many other ways to support Calvary Children’s Home include the Memorial and Honor Programs, monetary donations and donations of food, paper products, hygiene products, gently used or new clothing, furniture and general household items.
Information: CalvaryKids.org/ways-to-help
Donations: CalvaryKids.org/donate