‘Broadway Revue’ is Nov. 12 at Mt. Zion Church

Harmony Theatre will present “New Beginnings: A Broadway Revue” at 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 1770 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta.
The theatre company also is looking for participants or volunteers for the show.
For participants, the time commitment involves one to two group music rehearsals on Nov. 4 and a staging/dress rehearsal on Nov. 11.
More information for participants or volunteers is available by contacting HarmonyTheatreGA@gmail.com or julieresh@me.com.
The nonticketed event is free to the community.
Visit HarmonyTheatreGa.org or facebook.com/HarmonyTheatreGA.
