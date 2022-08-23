Backpack donations sought for homeless veterans

Backpack items are being collected for homeless veterans by United Military Care based in Marietta.
Monetary donations can be made or items can be dropped off at United Military Care, 1220 Old Canton Road, Marietta.
Among the items are new men’s and women’s underwear from medium to extra-large, new socks, vienna sausage, deodorant for men and women, individual cups of peaches or applesauce, lip balm, pop-top soup cans and peanut butter crackers.
Backpacks can be sponsored online at $25 each by contacting UnitedMilitaryCare.org/donate-to-umc.
