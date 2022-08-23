BreakingNews
DeKalb's largest city decriminalizes an ounce or less of marijuana
Backpack donations sought for homeless veterans

United Military Care in Marietta is collecting $25 backpack donations for homeless veterans or contributions of individual items. (Courtesy of United Military Care)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Backpack items are being collected for homeless veterans by United Military Care based in Marietta.

Monetary donations can be made or items can be dropped off at United Military Care, 1220 Old Canton Road, Marietta.

Among the items are new men’s and women’s underwear from medium to extra-large, new socks, vienna sausage, deodorant for men and women, individual cups of peaches or applesauce, lip balm, pop-top soup cans and peanut butter crackers.

Backpacks can be sponsored online at $25 each by contacting UnitedMilitaryCare.org/donate-to-umc.

Carolyn Cunningham
