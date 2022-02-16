Austell Youth Innovation Center given $100K by feds

The center provides tutoring and educational support for students who would not have had this opportunity otherwise, according to Denise Lowe, director of the city’s Finance Department, in a Feb. 7 statement to Mayor Ollie Clemons Jr. and the City Council.

During the Council’s Feb. 7 meeting, Clemons said the center has “done a phenomenal job with the youth in our area,” serving all Title 1 schools in Austell during after-school breaks to improve graduation rates.