Austell will swap city property with Habitat for Humanity

In 1985, Chrys and John Street met Millard Fuller who challenged them to start an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity in Cobb County, according to a statement from NW Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, serving Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties.

After distributing brochures to local churches and gathering 12 people to form a Board of Directors, Cobb County Habitat for Humanity was incorporated as an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International on April 1, 1986.

In 2008, the organization expanded to include Douglas and Paulding counties and the name was changed to Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta.

More than 500 homes have been built, rehabilitated or repaired as part of Habitat for Humanity's pursuit to provide decent, affordable housing in Cobb, Douglas and Paulding.

In 1976, driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began as a grassroots effort on a community farm in South Georgia.

Since then, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit, working in nearly 1,400 communities throughout the U.S. and in nearly 70 countries.

Families and individuals, in need of assistance, partner with Habitat for Humanity and Habitat volunteers to build or improve a place they can call home and pay an affordable mortgage.

