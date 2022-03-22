ajc logo
Austell OKs 10 townhomes but tables another residential development

Approved recently by the Austell City Council, a 10-unit townhome development will be built at 5786 and 5796 Maxham Road in Austell. (Courtesy of Austell)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
6 minutes ago

A townhome development was approved recently by the Austell City Council, but another townhome community and single-family detached development have been tabled by the Council.

The approved townhome development includes the annexation of 1.2 acres at 5786 and 5796 Maxham Road.

The applicant is Corey Fields of Icon Renovations, LLC, who requested the rezoning from R-20 (residential) to FST (Fee Simple Townhome).

There will be 10 townhomes - five in each of two buildings, with rear driveways and a homeowners’ association.

Tabled by the Council is another rezoning request for a townhome community and a single-family detached development from R-20 and RM-8 to PUD (residential).

The annexation would include about 37 acres on the east side of Maxham Road and south of Veterans Memorial Highway.

That rezoning and annexation are expected to be decided by the Council at the April 4 meeting.

Smith Douglas Homes is the applicant.

For information, visit austellga.gov.

Carolyn Cunningham
