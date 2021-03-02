Austell downtown study begins online March 4

View on Facebook Live at facebook.com/CityOfAustell

Information: austellga.gov/CityNews.aspx?CNID=5202

Midway down the engagement page at tsw.mysocialpinpoint.com/downtown-austell-lci is a mapping activity to show your vision for the Austell downtown’s redevelopment through April 1.

Also, a survey may be taken through April 1 on downtown Austell today and tomorrow.

The Atlanta Regional Commission’s Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) is a grant program that incentivizes local jurisdictions to re-envision their communities as vibrant, walkable places that offer increased mobility options, encourage healthy lifestyles and provide improved access to jobs and services, according to an ARC statement.

Since 2000, the LCI program has invested $254 million in more than 120 communities throughout the Atlanta region, helping pay for planning studies and the construction of transportation projects, such as sidewalks and intersection improvements, to bring those visions to life, the statement said.

The ARC board has allocated $345 million through 2050 to pay for transportation projects resulting from completed LCI studies, the statement added.

Information: Project Manager Laura Richter at lrichter@tsw-design.com or the city’s Director of Public Affairs Darrell Weaver at darrell@austellga.gov