Austell approves senior apartments

A three-story apartment community for senior citizens was approved on recently by the Austell City Council among other items.
Totaling 100,500 square feet, the apartment community will be built on nearly seven acres at 5354 and 5360 Austell Road by Andover Place.
In other business, the City Council agreed to pay $681,700 to The Corbett Group to build the John Street Sanitary Sewer Improvements project.
Based in Douglasville, The Corbett Group was the low bidder.
Also, the City Council held its first public hearing on the 2022-23 preliminary budget.
Most of the budget changes will be paid by increases in franchise and gas system revenues and with water and sewer rate increases.
Among the proposed budget changes will be:
- merit increases for eligible employees
- increases in retirement costs
- more public safety employees - full-time and part-time
- pump station removal for Johns Street
- increases in fuel costs
- decreases in lease rent revenue for the city’s Threadmill Complex
For more information, visit austellga.gov.
