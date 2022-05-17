BreakingNews
Music Midtown announces lineup for 2022 event
Austell approves senior apartments

Andover Place will build a three-story apartment community on Austell Road for senior citizens. Shown here is the city's Threadmill Complex. (Courtesy of Austell)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
59 minutes ago

A three-story apartment community for senior citizens was approved on recently by the Austell City Council among other items.

Totaling 100,500 square feet, the apartment community will be built on nearly seven acres at 5354 and 5360 Austell Road by Andover Place.

In other business, the City Council agreed to pay $681,700 to The Corbett Group to build the John Street Sanitary Sewer Improvements project.

Based in Douglasville, The Corbett Group was the low bidder.

Also, the City Council held its first public hearing on the 2022-23 preliminary budget.

Most of the budget changes will be paid by increases in franchise and gas system revenues and with water and sewer rate increases.

Among the proposed budget changes will be:

  • merit increases for eligible employees
  • increases in retirement costs
  • more public safety employees - full-time and part-time
  • pump station removal for Johns Street
  • increases in fuel costs
  • decreases in lease rent revenue for the city’s Threadmill Complex

For more information, visit austellga.gov.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
