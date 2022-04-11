Audio of Cobb County residents sought for time capsule

Preserving history is as easy as picking up a phone.
Cobb Landmarks and the Marietta Arts Council are joining forces to create “2 Years Later ... An Auditory Time Capsule”, an oral history project, an announcement said.
Cobb residents are invited to take part in this first-person storytelling project and tell how their lives have changed since March 2020, the start of the pandemic. Those who are interested in participating can call 770-569-3305, to share their stories in their own words. Participants are asked to speak for about a minute.
The stories will be available May 7 as an audio file on the Cobb Stories website. An audio transcription will also be available for the hearing impaired.
This audio project was created after Justin Hadley, a photographer in Marietta, created a photo series two years ago of his friends during social distancing, Trevor Beemon, executive director of Cobb Landmarks, said.
“He wanted to do a follow-up piece and he wanted to do portraits of people in the community but he also wanted to capture kind of their stories,” Beemon said.
In addition to the audio, between 10 to 15 people will be asked to expand on their stories and be a part of a portrait series with Hadley, Beemon said.
Portrait consideration will end April 24, but audio stories will still be accepted after this date.
Cobb Stories is hoping this project or future projects will serve as a reminder of how much the world has changed.
“Not to do it every single year, but to kind of revisit, you know, as the world changes, or you know, as we feel like we want to, and kind of do a new capture and just kind of keep that timeline going,” Beemon said.
The photo and audio exhibit will debut May 7 at the M2R TrailFest in downtown Marietta as a part of the M2R Fence Gallery, a yearlong traveling art exhibit.
About the Author