BreakingNews
As prices fall, Kemp is set to extend gas tax break until mid-September
ajc logo
X

Atlanta mayor addresses Cobb Chamber on Aug. 8

For the Aug. 8 breakfast meeting of the Cobb Chamber to hear Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Aug. 3 is the deadline for registration and when refunds will no longer be available. (Courtesy of Andre for Atlanta)

Combined ShapeCaption
For the Aug. 8 breakfast meeting of the Cobb Chamber to hear Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Aug. 3 is the deadline for registration and when refunds will no longer be available. (Courtesy of Andre for Atlanta)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
11 minutes ago

Aug. 3 is the deadline to register for the Cobb Chamber’s Marquee Monday series, featuring Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

He will speak during the breakfast meeting from 8-10 a.m. Aug. 8 at the Coca Cola Roxy Theatre, The Battery Atlanta at Truist Park, 800 Battery Ave., Suite 500, Atlanta.

Atlanta’s 61st mayor will share his priorities as a new mayor, including how the City of Atlanta and Cobb County government can work together with the metro region.

Before his election as mayor, Dickens served eight years as an at-large Atlanta City Council member.

In addition to Dickens’ keynote presentation, the Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Young Professionals will present the 2022 Next Generation Award.

Costs are $35 per Cobb Chamber member, $40 for general admission or $350 for a Cobb Chamber member table of 10.

Reservations may be made at bit.ly/3yzZpvq.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Feds: Metro Atlanta landlord took $2.5M PPP loan and still sought evictions9h ago
Head of Georgia Senate Research Office faces child porn charges
1h ago
Georgia Bulldogs mourn death of football great Lars Tate
3h ago
2022 Music Midtown festival canceled; decision linked to state gun laws
2022 Music Midtown festival canceled; decision linked to state gun laws
Braves trade Will Smith to Astros for Jake Odorizzi
3h ago
The Latest
Austell replaces police camera system
New South Cobb trail under review
Cobb’s $1.2B budget looks to rebuild beleaguered county government
Featured
Herpetology keeper William Ternes holds a model of a hellbender at the Chattanooga Zoo. (Courtesy of Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press)

Credit: Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press

Georgia naturalists: These large salamanders are here. Have you seen one?
4h ago
What’s new at school this year?
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top