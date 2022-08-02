Atlanta mayor addresses Cobb Chamber on Aug. 8

Aug. 3 is the deadline to register for the Cobb Chamber’s Marquee Monday series, featuring Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.
He will speak during the breakfast meeting from 8-10 a.m. Aug. 8 at the Coca Cola Roxy Theatre, The Battery Atlanta at Truist Park, 800 Battery Ave., Suite 500, Atlanta.
Atlanta’s 61st mayor will share his priorities as a new mayor, including how the City of Atlanta and Cobb County government can work together with the metro region.
Before his election as mayor, Dickens served eight years as an at-large Atlanta City Council member.
In addition to Dickens’ keynote presentation, the Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Young Professionals will present the 2022 Next Generation Award.
Costs are $35 per Cobb Chamber member, $40 for general admission or $350 for a Cobb Chamber member table of 10.
Reservations may be made at bit.ly/3yzZpvq.
