Atlanta Jewish Film Festival is Feb. 8-21

The 23rd annual Atlanta Jewish Film Festival will take place from Feb. 8-21.
Based in Marietta, the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival (AJFF) is an independent nonprofit arts organization that continues an active partnership with its founding agency, American Jewish Committee.
Both organizations “share a common commitment to strengthen Jewish life and foster intergroup understanding among Atlanta’s diverse cultural, ethnic and religious populations,” according to the AJFF website.
The schedule includes 60 films from 18 countries that can be seen in person or online.
For tickets, call 678-701-6104 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or contact tickets@ajff.org.
Learn more at ajff.org/faqs.
