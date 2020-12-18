X

Atlanta Hawks open basketball court, game room in Cobb

The new basketball court at Wild Horse Creek Park and new multi-purpose game room at the Ron Anderson Recreation Center have been opened in Powder Springs by Cobb County PARKS and the Atlanta Hawks Foundation. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
Cobb County | 17 minutes ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

The Atlanta Hawks and Cobb County PARKS staff hosted a Holiday Giving Pop-Up event at Ron Anderson Recreation Center in Powder Springs and gave holiday gifts to 100 families in the community on Dec. 12.

This drive-through event celebrated the opening of the new co-branded Atlanta Hawks basketball court and the new multi-purpose game room in the recreation center, according to a Cobb County statement.

The basketball court at Wild Horse Creek Park is the 28th build by the Atlanta Hawks Foundation since 2015.

The game room is the fifth room renovation since the beginning of this initiative in 2019 and the first in Cobb County.

Recently, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners accepted a $170,000 in-kind donation from the new Court and Recreational Facilities Program of the Atlanta Hawks Foundation, Inc.

This money was used to build the outdoor basketball court and renovate the community room/game room.

The Atlanta Hawks Foundation has partnerships with local agencies to benefit children with an interest in basketball through the construction of local basketball courts in metro Atlanta neighborhoods.

Information: CobbCounty.org, nba.com/hawks/community/atlanta-hawks-foundation

