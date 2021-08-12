ajc logo
X

Any veteran can adopt Cobb pets for free

For free, U.S. veterans can receive a dog or cat from Cobb County Animal Services. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
Caption
For free, U.S. veterans can receive a dog or cat from Cobb County Animal Services. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
6 minutes ago

Around 200 shelter animals from Cobb County Animal Services have been adopted for free by U.S. veterans through Superior Pets for Patriotic Vets.

This initiative is sponsored by Superior Plumbing.

Veterans do not have to be Cobb residents.

The Veterans Administration spends around $7.5 billion on Health Care Services, and about 22 post-service warriors commit suicide each day, according to a Cobb County statement.

To help alleviate the emotional scars that plague many U.S. veterans while securing a forever home for shelter dogs and cats, Superior Pets for Patriotic Vets has found forever homes for 195 shelter animals.

Veterans seeking a companion animal are asked to complete the adoption form at bit.ly/3Czmv6p.

Then they are requested to bring the form to Cobb County Animal Services, 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta to secure their pet.

Information: Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell at JoAnn.Birrell@CobbCounty.org

In Other News
1
Cobb Camera Registry Program is open for signups
2
Cobb plans Citizens Public Safety Academy
3
Cobb Legal Aid to offer expansive support during the eviction process
4
Cobb residents oppose county move to limit public comment
5
Kennesaw reopens skate park following repairs
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top