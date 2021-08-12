Any veteran can adopt Cobb pets for free

Around 200 shelter animals from Cobb County Animal Services have been adopted for free by U.S. veterans through Superior Pets for Patriotic Vets.
This initiative is sponsored by Superior Plumbing.
Veterans do not have to be Cobb residents.
The Veterans Administration spends around $7.5 billion on Health Care Services, and about 22 post-service warriors commit suicide each day, according to a Cobb County statement.
To help alleviate the emotional scars that plague many U.S. veterans while securing a forever home for shelter dogs and cats, Superior Pets for Patriotic Vets has found forever homes for 195 shelter animals.
Veterans seeking a companion animal are asked to complete the adoption form at bit.ly/3Czmv6p.
Then they are requested to bring the form to Cobb County Animal Services, 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta to secure their pet.
Information: Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell at JoAnn.Birrell@CobbCounty.org