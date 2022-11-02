ajc logo
Americana Festival at KSU is on Nov. 7-11

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
48 minutes ago

Kennesaw State University’s Bailey School of Music will present the Americana Festival at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, 9, 10 and 11 to celebrate Veterans Day.

In person or online, four diverse concerts will focus on American composers and patriotic songs at the Morgan Concert Hall, Bailey Performance Center, 1000 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw.

U.S. veterans will receive free admission into the Nov. 11 performance.

Tickets may be purchased for each performance from $5 to $15, or a weeklong pass may be purchased for $45 to attend all of these concerts at ci.ovationtix.com/35355/store/packages.

  • Nov. 7: Faculty Recital - American Chamber Music.
  • Nov. 9: Brass Ensembles.
  • Nov. 10: Chorale, Treble Choir and Men’s Ensemble.
  • Nov. 11: Wind Ensemble for the Veterans Day Concert to pay tribute to the men and women who serve and have served our nation.

U.S. veterans are asked to call Patron Services at 470-578-6650 with their dates of service and branch to receive a free ticket.

To learn more about Veterans Day and its history, visit va.gov/opa/vetsday.

Tickets: MusicKSU.com

