Advance voting underway for Cobb special election runoff

July 2 is the deadline to apply for absentee-by-mail ballots for the Georgia House District 34 Special Election Runoff. Voters may choose between Republican Devan Seabaugh or Democrat Priscilla Smith. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
9 minutes ago

Absentee-by-mail ballot applications for the Georgia House District 34 Special Election Runoff are being accepted through 5 p.m. July 2.

The vacancy became open due to the resignation of State Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, to be the Vice President for Institute Relations at his alma mater, Georgia Tech.

Contenders in the July 13 runoff are Republican Devan Seabaugh and Democrat Priscilla Smith (bit.ly/3qywQKi).

  • To verify if you are eligible to vote in the Georgia House District 34 Special Election Runoff, verify your registration at My Voter Page at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
  • To request an absentee ballot, visit CobbCounty.org/elections/voting/absentee-voting.
  • Voters do not have to submit an ID to request an absentee ballot for this runoff election since this election is a continuance from the June 15 special election, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Advance in-person voting for the July 13 Special Election Runoff will continue through July 9.

  • Dates and times vary by location.
  • View or print the advance in-person flyer at bit.ly/3w4Z9kL.
  • The Main Elections Office, 736 Whitlock Ave., Marietta is the only location open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through July 2.

Early voting also will be held 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 6-9 at the Main Elections Office and North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw.

For additional information, call 770-528-2581 or visit CobbElections.org.

