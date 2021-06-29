Advance voting underway for Cobb special election runoff

Absentee-by-mail ballot applications for the Georgia House District 34 Special Election Runoff are being accepted through 5 p.m. July 2.
The vacancy became open due to the resignation of State Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, to be the Vice President for Institute Relations at his alma mater, Georgia Tech.
Contenders in the July 13 runoff are Republican Devan Seabaugh and Democrat Priscilla Smith (bit.ly/3qywQKi).
- To verify if you are eligible to vote in the Georgia House District 34 Special Election Runoff, verify your registration at My Voter Page at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
- To request an absentee ballot, visit CobbCounty.org/elections/voting/absentee-voting.
- Voters do not have to submit an ID to request an absentee ballot for this runoff election since this election is a continuance from the June 15 special election, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
Advance in-person voting for the July 13 Special Election Runoff will continue through July 9.
- Dates and times vary by location.
- View or print the advance in-person flyer at bit.ly/3w4Z9kL.
- The Main Elections Office, 736 Whitlock Ave., Marietta is the only location open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through July 2.
Early voting also will be held 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 6-9 at the Main Elections Office and North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw.
For additional information, call 770-528-2581 or visit CobbElections.org.