Acworth Veterans Day Ceremony is on Nov. 11

Acworth city officials will honor men and women who have served America through the military at 2 p.m. Nov. 11 during their Veterans Day Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial, Patriot’s Point, Cauble Park, Lake Acworth, 4425 Beach St., Acworth.
Opened in 2006, the memorial is centered by the American flag, which is surrounded by the service flags of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard.
The concrete dome structure is surrounded by a paver walkway with engraved pavers.
On a continuing basis, veterans can be honored with the purchase of pavers, which are available in 4x8 or 8x8 sizes.
With the 4x8 for $75, three lines are available - each with up to 18 characters of engraving.
For $125, the 8x8 comes with four lines - each with up to 18 characters engraved on it.
Order forms can be picked up at the Acworth Parks and Recreation Department Office, Acworth City Hall or downloaded at bit.ly/3W92gWR.
Contact 770-917-1234 or bit.ly/3yBt3PT for more information about the ceremony or the pavers.
