Acworth seeks volunteers for city boards, commissions

Volunteers are needed by Acworth city officials to serve on a variety of city boards and commissions.
While space is limited, a list of potential volunteers is maintained by the city.
Among the six boards and commissions, which meet monthly or quarterly, are:
- Acworth Downtown Development Authority: The Acworth DDA, an important tool in the redevelopment of downtown, plays an integral role in establishing “a vibrant, diverse and relevant downtown,” according to the city’s website.
- Acworth Tourism Bureau Authority: The authority’s primary purpose is to promote tourism and market the city to visitors.
- Historic Preservation Commission: The commission is charged with initiating local historic designations, the design review process for historic buildings and landmarks, public education and awareness, securing preservation-related grant funding and preservation planning and research.
- Planning and Zoning Commission: The commission is responsible for ensuring developments within the city are coordinated and harmonious with existing, future needs and consistent with the city’s Comprehensive Plan. The commission reviews and recommends to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen matters relating to rezonings, annexations, concept plans, site plans, subdivision plats, variances, special land use requests, land development plans and other such requests associated with land use within the city.
- Acworth Lake Authority: Citizen members assist the city by providing citizen input and engagement into the operation, management and development of master plans for federally leased properties around Lake Acworth.
- Acworth Tree Commission: The commission is responsible for the annual Arbor Day program, planting trees in the community and leading efforts of the Acworth Community Garden.
To apply, visit bit.ly/3rua34v.
About the Author
Editors' Picks