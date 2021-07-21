Acworth resets rained-out Juneteenth concert

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is a celebration of the emancipation of Black slaves in the U.S. Concert of the Green, Acworth’s Juneteenth celebration, was originally slated for June 19. But rain forced a city officials to cancel the event on that day.

Juneteenth has been observed by African Americans since the 1860s. The observance gained popularity in recent years, particularly after protests surrounding the death of George Floyd in 2020. That culminated with President Joe Biden signing a bill passed by both chambers of Congress on June 17 that made Juneteenth a federal holiday.