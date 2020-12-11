Acworth opens Doyal Hill Park

Honoring Acworth’s first Black City Council member, city officials opened Doyal Hill Park on Dec. 3.
At 4410 Cherokee St., the park is near the Acworth Community Center and the historic Rosenwald School.
Hill Park contains a plaza, a sculpture by Ron Huffman and interpretive signage that documents the city’s Black history.
To pay for the park’s public art, prints cost $100 each of artwork by Huffman of the Rosenwald School that may be purchased through Dec. 31 or until the 100 prints have been purchased.
Daily park hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.