Acworth offers Small Business CARES Grant

To apply for the Acworth CARES Grant, businesses must be located primarily within the Acworth city limits and must have been in continuous operation for a minimum of one year before March 13, 2020.

Eligible businesses must possess a current 2020/2021 business license, be current on the payment of all city taxes and permits and have an estimated annual gross receipts under $5 million.

To be eligible for grant funds, businesses and nonprofits must complete an application and provide documentation demonstrating a financial impact due to COVID-19.

Applications are available at https://www.acworth.org/notice_detail_T9_R154.php and must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 31.

Submissions may be made to the Acworth City Clerk’s Office at 4415 Center St., Acworth, GA 30101 or emailed to AcworthCARESgrant@acworth.org.

All applications submitted by the deadline and that meet all of the requirements will be considered.

Funding for the Acworth CARES Grant came to Acworth from Cobb County Government through the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (“CARES” Act).