Acworth Memorial Day ceremony is May 27

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. May 27 at the Veterans Memorial, Patriots Point, Cauble Park, 4425 Beach St., Lake Acworth, Acworth.

Veterans and current servicemen/women will pay tribute to “the brave men and women who have fought and died for our nation,” according to a city statement.

Engraved pavers - dedicated to those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces and purchased since the previous Veterans Day - will be presented at the event.

For nonresidents, the parking fee is $15 by credit card only.

Contact Jeff Chase at jchase@acworth.org or call 770-917-1234 for more details.

The Veterans Memorial link is bit.ly/3yBt3PT.