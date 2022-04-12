Acworth hosts free Plant Swap on April 23

A free Spring Plant Swap will be held from 10 a.m. to noon April 23 at the Acworth Community Garden, 4757 School St.
While swapping, guests are encouraged to stop by the University of Georgia Extension help booth to ask the experts and receive the newest research-based information on gardening, turf, landscapes, wildlife and pollinators.
Also, free publications and free seeds will be available.
Even those who have nothing to trade are invited to come since there usually are extras, according to the city’s Events and Communications Coordinator Taylor K. Aubrey.
Registrations should be sent to AcworthCommunityGarden@gmail.com so that they will have enough handouts.
The garden’s mission is to grow healthy vegetables and fruits for Acworth senior citizens in need.
For more information, visit AcworthCommunityGarden.org.
