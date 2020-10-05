Acworth hosts Community Conversations on Oct. 7, Nov. 12

Scheduled to be present are Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood, representatives from the city’s Board of Aldermen, Cobb County Commissioner Keli Gambrill, Acworth department heads (Power, Public Works, Police, Finance, Human Resources, Community Development, Administration, Parks and Recreation) and panelists from the last event who will be available to continue the conversation.

Due to COVID-19 group size restrictions, city officials request registration at CommunityConversation@acworth.org.

For the Nov. 12 event, the city has partnered with the Acworth Business Association, the Georgia Small Business Development Center and Earnest Davis with E3 Consulting as hosts of this third Community Conversation - a minority, women and veteran-owned business seminar.

The Nov. 12 program will be designed to help these business owners understand certifications, national organizations, the benefits and how to market themselves and their businesses to an audience that is looking to purchase goods and services from them.

While offering an in-person option, this event on Nov. 12 will have an online option.

Information: acworth.org/notice_detail_T9_R155.php