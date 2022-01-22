Acworth February events include Polar Plunge

Among a variety of events planned in Acworth during February will be the State of the City address, the Acworth Arbor Day Poster Contest and the Special Olympics Georgia Polar Plunge.
- State of the City Address: Mayor Tommy Allegood will deliver his address at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 3 at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St., Acworth. This event will be held during the February monthly luncheon of the Acworth Business Association. Pre-registration for this event is required at AcworthBusiness.org.
- Acworth Arbor Day Poster Contest: The theme is “What the Tree Told Me.” All submissions will need to be 2D, lightweight and no larger than 28″ by 20″. Winners will be recognized during the March 3 meeting of the Acworth Board of Aldermen. Drop off artwork and completed application to the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St. by Feb. 4. Winning posters will be displayed at the Acworth Community Center during March. Arbor Day Poster Contest application: bit.ly/3tr14Cg
- Special Olympics Georgia Polar Plunge: Special Olympics Georgia will present the 13th Annual Polar Plunge from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at Cauble Park, 4425 Beach St., Acworth. The Polar Plunge is one of Special Olympics Georgia’s “coolest” and largest fundraising events through the efforts of the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) program that is held in many states. All proceeds raised will help provide about 27,000 Special Olympics Georgia athletes with free year-round sports training. Register: PolarPlungeGa.org
About the Author
Editors' Picks