Acworth Easter Egg Hunt is March 31

The Acworth Egg Hunt will take place at 6 p.m. March 31 at the Acworth Sports Complex, 4000 S. Main St., on the baseball fields.
The city of Acworth and Freedom Church will host this event.
Egg hunts are timed, and gates will open at 6 p.m.
Games and crafts will precede the grand entrance by the Easter Bunny.
The Easter Egg Hunt schedule will be:
- 7:30 p.m. | 0-2 year olds (Field 1)
- 7:40 p.m. | 3-4 year olds (Field 2)
- 7:50 p.m. | 5-6 year olds (Field 3)
- 8 p.m. | 7-8 year olds (Field 4)
- 8:10 p.m. | 9-10 year olds (Field 1)
For more information on the Acworth Egg Hunt and marketing opportunities for your business during the event, contact Jordon Gonzalez at jgonzalez@acworth.org.
View more details at bit.ly/3aQwFDX.
