BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Biden to Honor Gladys Knight, Bruce Springsteen at White House
X

Acworth Easter Egg Hunt is March 31

Credit: City of Acworth

Credit: City of Acworth

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
28 minutes ago

The Acworth Egg Hunt will take place at 6 p.m. March 31 at the Acworth Sports Complex, 4000 S. Main St., on the baseball fields.

The city of Acworth and Freedom Church will host this event.

Egg hunts are timed, and gates will open at 6 p.m.

Games and crafts will precede the grand entrance by the Easter Bunny.

The Easter Egg Hunt schedule will be:

  • 7:30 p.m. | 0-2 year olds (Field 1)
  • 7:40 p.m. | 3-4 year olds (Field 2)
  • 7:50 p.m. | 5-6 year olds (Field 3)
  • 8 p.m. | 7-8 year olds (Field 4)
  • 8:10 p.m. | 9-10 year olds (Field 1)

For more information on the Acworth Egg Hunt and marketing opportunities for your business during the event, contact Jordon Gonzalez at jgonzalez@acworth.org.

View more details at bit.ly/3aQwFDX.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

GSP: Atlanta police lieutenant faces DUI charge, fled hospital after crash5h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Paul Byrd reveals reason he won’t be on Braves broadcast this season
3h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘I just heard her scream’: Sister recalls horror when 11-year-old was shot in bed
5h ago

Credit: Courtesy of 365 Degree Total Marketing

Get away to Darien for history and small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
8h ago

Credit: Courtesy of 365 Degree Total Marketing

Get away to Darien for history and small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
8h ago

Credit: AP

Why Braves optioned Vaughn Grissom and others as opening-day roster comes into focus
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Kennesaw

Kennesaw Bunny Breakfast, Easter Egg Hunt are on April 1
8h ago
Lawmakers revive bill to prevent counties from changing electoral maps
23h ago
Mableton de-annexation efforts fail at state Capitol
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of 365 Degree Total Marketing

Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
8h ago
No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
South Fulton legal challenge to build-to-rent returns to trial court
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top