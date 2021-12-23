City Hall is located at 4426 Marietta St.

Community Development now operates out of the Papa Morris Building, 4181 Atlanta St.

Municipal Court is at 4181 Atlanta St. in the Patricia C. Vaughn Cultural Arts Center.

For on-site payments for sanitation, establishing sanitation service or tax payments, residents should go to the Powder Springs Police Department, 1114 Richard D. Sailors Parkway.

Information: CityOfPowderSprings.org, bit.ly/3mlU05J

BY CAROLYN CUNNINGHAM, FOR THE AJC

COUNTYWIDE

Recycle natural Christmas trees in Cobb

Through Jan. 8, trees may be recycled for free in Cobb, beginning Christmas Day.

Decorations, lights and stands should be removed.

When you recycle your tree, it creates mulch, fuel, wildlife habitats and other useful material.

Free mulch also will be available for those who request it at KeepCobbBeautiful@CobbCounty.org.

This same email should be used by groups who would like to volunteer to help on Jan. 8.

For Cobb locations and information, visit bit.ly/32q9uhM.

BY CAROLYN CUNNINGHAM, FOR THE AJC

Auditions planned for Cobb’s MLK Day event - “What Is Your Dream?”

Show your talents at Cobb County’s MLK Day 2022 celebration - “A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

All kinds of talent are sought, including musicians, singers, dancers, rappers, spoken word performers and more for the event from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 17 at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Parkway, Marietta.

Auditions are online and in person.

Online auditions are available by uploading your audition recording at bit.ly/32pQTT8 by Dec. 31.

When you arrive on the MLK2022_Auditions file page, scroll down to the blue folder icon and drag your audition recording file into the folder icon - also at bit.ly/3H4Xcuw.

In-person auditions will be 6-8 p.m. Dec. 29 or 6-8 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Cobb Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway, Marietta.

For more information, call 770-425-5757.

BY CAROLYN CUNNINGHAM, FOR THE AJC