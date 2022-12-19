Cleaning needed at Applebee’s in Lithia Springs

Applebee’s in Lithia Springs failed a follow-up health inspection with repeat violations of pests and unsafe food temperatures.
Numerous live roaches were in an unused ice cream bin at the end of the prep line. The facility was told to eliminate harborage conditions, such as the excessive accumulation of debris on the floors under storage racks and equipment. The walls and cabinets also needed cleaning.
The flat grill also had an accumulation of food debris, and the ice machine had mold.
To prevent food contamination, the facility must provide a nightly cleaning activity checklist that will be reviewed by health authorities and monitored biweekly for two months.
Also, numerous food items in two coolers were discarded during the inspection due to elevated temperatures. These included bruschetta, ribs, raw chicken, cheese, cheese sauce, lettuce, spinach and tomatoes.
There were no thermometers in the refrigerating units. And the walk-in freezer had ice buildup on the door and floor.
Applebee’s, 550 Thornton Road, Lithia Springs, scored 66/U, down from 77/C earned in October. It will be re-inspected.
