Spivey Hall presents new season of music

Spivey Hall announces its 33rd season, with subscriptions selling now.
Single ticket sales will be released on Aug. 1 for the facility, 2000 Clayton State Blvd., Morrow.
Curated by Executive and Artistic Director Katherine Lehman, her first season “will showcase fresh artistic voices, artists with Atlanta roots and international stars, making Spivey Hall a tour destination,” according to a Spivey Hall statement.
Lehman said, “It has been an honor and a privilege to curate my inaugural season at Spivey Hall and thrilling to receive such a warm reception from some of the most talented artists in the world, who delight in the opportunity to perform in the intimacy of our acoustically perfect space.”
The series features “expansive repertoires, hidden gems and new discoveries alongside classic performances of great historic works,” the statement added.
For a complete schedule of Spivey Hall programming, visit SpiveyHall.org.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com