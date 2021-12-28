Man in wheelchair killed in Clayton County crash

Hamburger icon
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Mt. Zion Road and Mt. Zion Parkway.
Clayton County
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man in a wheelchair was killed Tuesday morning after a wreck on a Clayton County road, police said.

Few details on the crash have been released, but police spokesman Jordan Parrish said it happened around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Mt. Zion Road and Mt. Zion Parkway. The man in the wheelchair was in the road at the time of the incident, Parrish added. His name was not released.

The driver remained on scene and no charges are expected, Parrish said. The incident remains under investigation.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

