Learn about Middle Georgia’s historic preservation

“Not Just from the Ground Up: Historic Preservation in 21st Century Georgia” will be the August topic at the Georgia Archives for the “Lunch and Learn” presentation.
Stephen A. Hammock, an archaeologist, historian and the founding executive director of the Middle Georgia Preservation Alliance, will speak from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Georgia Archives, 5800 Jonesboro Road, Morrow.
His free presentation will include a discussion of primary and secondary research in the digital age - also including traditional sources - as well as archaeological and cemetery research.
Hammock’s emphasis will be on historic preservation in Middle Georgia, where he has worked for almost 25 years as a professional archaeologist.
He is completing his doctorate in Archaeology from the University of Oxford (United Kingdom) on the archaeology of the Historic Creek Indians of the Ocmulgee River Valley in Middle Georgia.
Anyone who has suggestions for upcoming “Lunch and Learn” programs is asked to email Penny Cliff at penelope.cliff@usg.edu.
For more information, visit GeorgiaArchives.org.
