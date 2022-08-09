ajc logo
X

Learn about Middle Georgia’s historic preservation

Archaeologist Stephen A. Hammock will be the speaker for the free "Lunch and Learn" presentation from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Georgia Archives, 5800 Jonesboro Road, Morrow. (Courtesy of Georgia Archives)

Combined ShapeCaption
Archaeologist Stephen A. Hammock will be the speaker for the free "Lunch and Learn" presentation from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Georgia Archives, 5800 Jonesboro Road, Morrow. (Courtesy of Georgia Archives)

Clayton County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
17 minutes ago

“Not Just from the Ground Up: Historic Preservation in 21st Century Georgia” will be the August topic at the Georgia Archives for the “Lunch and Learn” presentation.

Stephen A. Hammock, an archaeologist, historian and the founding executive director of the Middle Georgia Preservation Alliance, will speak from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Georgia Archives, 5800 Jonesboro Road, Morrow.

His free presentation will include a discussion of primary and secondary research in the digital age - also including traditional sources - as well as archaeological and cemetery research.

Hammock’s emphasis will be on historic preservation in Middle Georgia, where he has worked for almost 25 years as a professional archaeologist.

He is completing his doctorate in Archaeology from the University of Oxford (United Kingdom) on the archaeology of the Historic Creek Indians of the Ocmulgee River Valley in Middle Georgia.

Anyone who has suggestions for upcoming “Lunch and Learn” programs is asked to email Penny Cliff at penelope.cliff@usg.edu.

For more information, visit GeorgiaArchives.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Courtroom showdowns on deck for Fulton Trump probe
Best players by position: 3 top defensive line prospects wearing championship rings
7h ago
Best players by position: Offensive line filled with Division I talent
Dan Lanning gaining favor in the ‘Land of Green’
Dan Lanning gaining favor in the ‘Land of Green’
Removal of Gwinnett school Wi-Fi network draws student complaints
The Latest
Georgia Archives returns to on-site programming
‘We lost everything’: Clayton County apartment complex destroyed by fire
Spivey Hall hosts competition, concert
Featured
A student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow works on spelling during class in April. Students across the state took 2022 Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Milestones tests 2022: Results for each metro Atlanta school
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top