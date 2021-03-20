Circle of Friends aims for inclusion through fellowship

The coffee shop grew from the community garden concept and recently opened inside The Circuit, Cherokee County’s first co-working space located in Chattahoochee Technical College in Woodstock.

“Many of our young adults have been served all of their lives. They have never really been given an opportunity to thrive and step out of that box outside of mom and dad. We intentionally create that opportunity to move them out of that shell,” Stephen Taylor COF executive director said.

Each young adult has an older volunteer working with them. The Circuit Cafe provides gainful employment, a sense of purpose and the opportunity to interact with the Woodstock community.

The third goal of supportive affordable housing means a living community with people of different ages and abilities, true inclusion, not just those with IDD, said Diane. Members of COF are looking forward to the day when housing provides the independence they wish for.

Visit: https://circleoffriendsinc.org/

