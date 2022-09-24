CHISPA sparks early learning

But CHISPA’s primary focus goes well beyond a summer session. The year-round program is aimed at helping parents become advocates for their young learners.

“We work with different populations, but our focus in Gwinnett is with the Latino population,” said Ruiz. “A lot of families here need information about education. Our goal is to teach mothers to be the first teachers at home, and we also give them the tools to help with the transition. Then we encourage them to be the voice of the children in pre-K and kindergarten.”

Ruiz identifies parents for the program through daycare centers, Gwinnett extension services and local organizations. Moms are recruited for weekly play-and-learn group sessions where they have parenting lessons, make connections with others and listen to guest experts on a variety of topics such as nutrition, domestic violence and child abuse prevention – topics that can lead to becoming leaders in their homes and communities.

That’s a shift from the program’s original concept that launched in 2004. “In the beginning, it was only for people with children under 5 who were interested in learning about parent/child interaction,” said Ruiz. “Now, because we’ve become a community with internationals and gone through a pandemic, we have a different need. And since we have room for about 100 families, so there’s always a waiting list.”

Families who are not enrolled in the program are welcome to attend the workshop sessions, help at area churches or community centers.

Information about the program is online at familiesfirst.org.

