Chin Chin chef fails to use gloves

The inspector said that restaurant employees must wear gloves when working with any food, even when preparing sushi. As a result, Chin Chin, 1715 Howell Mill Road, earned a failing score of 60/U on Dec. 16 routine inspection.

Among other violations, multiple foods were uncovered in the reach-in cooler and other foods were at unsafe temperatures in another cooler. The inspector said a prep cooler wasn’t cold enough and discarded noodles, shrimp, and chicken.