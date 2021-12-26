Hamburger icon
Chin Chin chef fails to use gloves

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
10 minutes ago

Points were taken off from a Chin Chin restaurant in Atlanta because the chef sliced salmon with bare hands during a recent health inspection.

The inspector said that restaurant employees must wear gloves when working with any food, even when preparing sushi. As a result, Chin Chin, 1715 Howell Mill Road, earned a failing score of 60/U on Dec. 16 routine inspection.

Among other violations, multiple foods were uncovered in the reach-in cooler and other foods were at unsafe temperatures in another cooler. The inspector said a prep cooler wasn’t cold enough and discarded noodles, shrimp, and chicken.

The inspector also took off points because frozen shrimp was thawing in standing water, utensil handles were inside containers of food and chemical bottles were unlabeled.

Chin Chin had black mold and debris in the ice machine, food debris stuck on the stovetop, and no hot water in the hand sink.

The restaurant will be re-inspected.

