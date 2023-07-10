Chimney saves Atlanta woman from being crushed by giant tree, family says

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Local News
By and
54 minutes ago
X

A family was shaken awake early Monday morning by a giant tree falling on their northwest Atlanta home, leaving one of them injured.

Benjamin Nelson said his 74-year-old father, Richard, called him around 2:30 a.m. when he heard “a loud bang and then all of a sudden the tree was on the house.” His father was uninjured, but his 31-year-old niece Jasmine Nelson has cuts and bruises on her face and may have a concussion, he said. She was being evaluated at a hospital.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Nelson said his niece and her 7-year-old daughter have been living with his father in his Grove Park home since his mother died in March. The tree crashed into the two-story house along Charlotte Place, crushing the room where Jasmine Nelson had been sleeping. Her daughter was asleep in a separate room.

The home’s chimney padded the tree’s fall, sparing the woman from further injuries, Benjamin Nelson said.

“If there weren’t a chimney there, it would have fallen directly on her, ’cause the brunt of the tree is directly over her bed,” he said.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

In the daylight, the full scale of the damage became apparent, as the toppled tree unearthed a massive root system. Soil in the area was soggy after more than a half-inch of rain fell overnight at nearby Fulton County Airport-Brown Field.

Benjamin Nelson said his family is staying with other relatives to get rest and figure out what needs to be done about the tree.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Authors

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
Follow John Spink on facebookFollow John Spink on twitter
Editors' Picks

Man accused of shooting Gwinnett DA investigator turns himself in1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

From frosts to drenching rain, Georgia farmers battle extreme weather
2h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Boon or bust? Georgia Republicans clash over EVs
3h ago

Credit: HANDOUT

EXCLUSIVE: Jermaine Dupri, Drake create doc about Atlanta strip club Magic City
4h ago

Credit: HANDOUT

EXCLUSIVE: Jermaine Dupri, Drake create doc about Atlanta strip club Magic City
4h ago

Credit: Larkin House

OPINION: Cobb teacher facing firing shows culture war siege of classrooms
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta Hawks and State Farm looking for volunteers for meal event
25m ago
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
52m ago
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
52m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

HGTV is making our homes boring and us sad, one study says
1h ago
Fried throws 35 pitches in rehab start for Gwinnett
20h ago
A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top