MONDAY'S WEATHER: Morning showers dry out by afternoon; highs in the mid 80s

15 minutes ago
Metro Atlantans are waking up to widespread rain showers Monday morning, but things will dry out in time to enjoy some sunshine peeking through the clouds this afternoon.

Temperatures today are going to top out in the mid 80s, a welcomed reprieve from the 90-degree days that have been a constant for the past several days. We’ll be back in the 90s tomorrow, though, and it’ll stay that way for the foreseeable future.

Along with the rain, some counties northwest of the city are seeing flash flood warnings during the morning, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. That includes areas from Floyd to Bartow counties and up into Gordon County, where about two to three inches of rain has fallen within a short time.

“We do have some higher rivers and creeks and some standing water on the roads,” Monahan said. So use caution driving through any pooled water in those areas.

No rain is in the forecast for Tuesday or Wednesday. Skies should stay clear those days with highs climbing into the low-to-mid 90s. A chance of rain pops back into the forecast on Thursday, and the chance increases Friday and into the first half of the weekend.

