Woodstock’s recycling, shredding event is Nov. 19

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
47 minutes ago

Woodstock’s “Tis the Season to be Green: Recycle and Paper Shredding event” will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19.

The parking lot of Woodstock Elementary School, 230 Rope Mill Road will be the site of this drive-through event.

Items will be unloaded for you, including electronics, batteries, cell phones and paper shredding.

For a list of acceptable items, see WoodstockParksAndRec.com.

The only charges are $25 for TVs, $40 for projection TVs, $10 for CRT monitors and $5 for LCD monitors with broken screens.

Cash only will be accepted.

