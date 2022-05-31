Woodstock wins $200K grant

Mayor Michael Caldwell said, “This most recent LCI grant from the ARC will allow us to convert the dream of a trail loop running our city’s waterways and around our city center into an actionable plan. I am grateful for the hard work of our staff and the support from the ARC, and I look forward to seeing this dream become reality here in Woodstock in the near future!”

Other 2022 LCI study grant recipients are Senoia, Clayton County with the cities of Jonesboro and Lovejoy, Norcross, Riverdale, Town Center CID in Cobb County, Clarkston, West End CID in Fulton County, DeKalb County and Gwinnett County.