ajc logo
X

Woodstock wins $200K grant

A new $200,000 grant will help Woodstock officials develop a plan for the city's Downtown Noonday Creek and Rubes Creek Trail. (Courtesy of the Atlanta Regional Commission)

Combined ShapeCaption
A new $200,000 grant will help Woodstock officials develop a plan for the city's Downtown Noonday Creek and Rubes Creek Trail. (Courtesy of the Atlanta Regional Commission)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
40 minutes ago

The Atlanta Regional Commission recently awarded a Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) grant to Woodstock for $200,000 for the Woodstock Downtown Noonday Creek and Rubes Creek Trail plan.

Mayor Michael Caldwell said, “This most recent LCI grant from the ARC will allow us to convert the dream of a trail loop running our city’s waterways and around our city center into an actionable plan. I am grateful for the hard work of our staff and the support from the ARC, and I look forward to seeing this dream become reality here in Woodstock in the near future!”

Other 2022 LCI study grant recipients are Senoia, Clayton County with the cities of Jonesboro and Lovejoy, Norcross, Riverdale, Town Center CID in Cobb County, Clarkston, West End CID in Fulton County, DeKalb County and Gwinnett County.

To learn more about the LCI program and the impact it has had on the Atlanta region, visit AtlantaRegional.com/lci.

For more information about Woodstock, go to woodstockga.gov.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Gwinnett school board changes rules for public comments at meetings4h ago
The Jolt: Brian Kemp allies looking for truce with Donald Trump
2h ago
Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries to block Trump picks
2h ago
DUI arrest of Pelosi's husband came after California crash
21h ago
DUI arrest of Pelosi's husband came after California crash
21h ago
Lake drownings at Allatoona and Lanier claim lives of 5-year-old, 20-year-old
20h ago
The Latest
Cherokee residents can appeal assessments
40m ago
Memorial Day ceremony in Woodstock
Historic Canton Theatre lineup announced
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top