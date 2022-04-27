Woodstock will host two cleanup events on April 30

All collections will be done free - except for TVs at $25, projection TVs at $40, CRT monitors at $10 and LCD monitors with a broken screen at $5.

No credit/debit cards or checks will be accepted - only cash.

On both April 30 and May 1 during the Citywide Yard Sale, Woodstock residents are encouraged to hold yard sales to help celebrate Earth Week and support the Great American Cleanup.

See the list of yard sales at WoodstockParksAndRec.com.