Woodstock will host two cleanup events on April 30

Difficult-to-recycle items, like old televisions, will be accepted — for a fee — at “Greenstock Day” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 30 at Woodstock Elementary School, Woodstock. AJC FILE

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
25 minutes ago

Among the Georgia Cities Week events this week in Woodstock, there will be two cleanup events this weekend - Greenstock Day on April 30 and the Citywide Yard Sale on April 30 and May 1.

Greenstock Day is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 30 at Woodstock Elementary School, 230 Rope Mill Road, Woodstock, where recycling and paper shredding will take place.

Sponsors for this day will be the city of Woodstock, Waste Management, Premier Surplus and A-1 Shredding & Recycling.

For a list of all acceptable items, visit WoodstockParksandRec.com.

Drive through for unloading.

All collections will be done free - except for TVs at $25, projection TVs at $40, CRT monitors at $10 and LCD monitors with a broken screen at $5.

No credit/debit cards or checks will be accepted - only cash.

On both April 30 and May 1 during the Citywide Yard Sale, Woodstock residents are encouraged to hold yard sales to help celebrate Earth Week and support the Great American Cleanup.

See the list of yard sales at WoodstockParksAndRec.com.

