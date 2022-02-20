Woodstock to host Leave No Trace Awareness Workshop on March 24

Woodstock Parks & Recreation will host a Leave No Trace Awareness Workshop in March.
For anyone concerned about nature and wildlife, the workshop will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 24 at the William G. Long Senior Center Activity Expansion, 223 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock.
The cost is $5.
With pioneering science, hands-on training and simple guidelines, Leave No Trace helps participants explore the outdoors sustainably every time they go outside, according to a county statement.
The seven principles of Leave No Trace will be introduced along with low-impact recreational techniques and how participants can be stewards of the environment.
Participants will be awarded a certificate upon workshop completion.
To register, visit WoodstockParksAndRec.com.
About the Author