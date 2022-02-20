Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Woodstock to host Leave No Trace Awareness Workshop on March 24

For $5 each, participants can learn how to be better conservationists during Woodstock's Leave No Trace Awareness Workshop on March 24. (Courtesy of Woodstock)

Credit: City of Woodstock

caption arrowCaption
For $5 each, participants can learn how to be better conservationists during Woodstock's Leave No Trace Awareness Workshop on March 24. (Courtesy of Woodstock)

Credit: City of Woodstock

Credit: City of Woodstock

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
10 minutes ago

Woodstock Parks & Recreation will host a Leave No Trace Awareness Workshop in March.

For anyone concerned about nature and wildlife, the workshop will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 24 at the William G. Long Senior Center Activity Expansion, 223 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock.

The cost is $5.

With pioneering science, hands-on training and simple guidelines, Leave No Trace helps participants explore the outdoors sustainably every time they go outside, according to a county statement.

The seven principles of Leave No Trace will be introduced along with low-impact recreational techniques and how participants can be stewards of the environment.

Participants will be awarded a certificate upon workshop completion.

To register, visit WoodstockParksAndRec.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Woodstock plans receptions for two police chiefs
Cherokee Recycling Center allowing paid service to nonresidents
Gibbs Gardens reopening soon in Ball Ground
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top