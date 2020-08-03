Woodstock sees $3.2M for downtown street projects

To fund construction, the city is in line for a $1.25 million grant and a $2 million loan by the State Road and Tollway Authority out of the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank, according to a staff report to the council. “No local match is required for the grant, but the city is funding the other phases of the project including design, utility relocations, and right-of-way acquisition,” staff said.

Plans call for converting the intersection of Mill Street and Towne Lake Parkway to a roundabout; converting Mill from a one-way to a two-way street; and adjusting the intersection of Mill, Pinehill Drive and Paden Street, staff said. Also, Towne Lake will get sidewalks and a left-turn lane at Main Street, and Main will be repaved.