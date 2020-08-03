X

Woodstock sees $3.2M for downtown street projects

The intersection of Towne Lake Parkway and MIll Street in downtown Woodstock would be replaced by a roundabout in a project to be funded by a grant and loan from the state totaling $3.2 million.
Credit: Google Maps

By David Ibata for the AJC

Pending the review and approval of the city attorney, the Woodstock City Council has voted to accept a grant and loan totaling $3.2 million to construct a roundabout and make other street improvements downtown.

To fund construction, the city is in line for a $1.25 million grant and a $2 million loan by the State Road and Tollway Authority out of the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank, according to a staff report to the council. “No local match is required for the grant, but the city is funding the other phases of the project including design, utility relocations, and right-of-way acquisition,” staff said.

Plans call for converting the intersection of Mill Street and Towne Lake Parkway to a roundabout; converting Mill from a one-way to a two-way street; and adjusting the intersection of Mill, Pinehill Drive and Paden Street, staff said. Also, Towne Lake will get sidewalks and a left-turn lane at Main Street, and Main will be repaved.

“The project will substantially reduce delays, minimize backups to I-575 and improve traffic flow in downtown Woodstock,” staff said.

