Woodstock seeks comments on Little River Park plan

Among the project highlights: A “Trickum Road Park Zone” with outdoor center, picnic area, nature trails, and pond with fishing and paddle craft; a “Linear Corridor Zone” with a multi-use trailway and play and exercise stations; and a “Woodlands Park Zone” with multi-use open space and disc golf trail. Information: https://bit.ly/2VCxQhT

“Once a citizen has reviewed the draft schematic site plan, they may provide comments regarding any additional park program elements they would like to see included as part of this master plan by emailing lcole@earthelementsnm.com,” the city said. Comments will be taken until 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.