Woodstock seeks comments on Little River Park plan

Nature trails, a pond with fishing and paddle craft, multi-use open space and a disc golf trail are among the proposals for the new Little River Park in Woodstock. The city will take comments on the plan through 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
Credit: Woodstock Parks and Recreation

Cherokee County | 47 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Woodstock and its consultant, Earth Elements NM, invite the public to review and comment on a conceptual drawing and narrative for the new Little River Park.

Among the project highlights: A “Trickum Road Park Zone” with outdoor center, picnic area, nature trails, and pond with fishing and paddle craft; a “Linear Corridor Zone” with a multi-use trailway and play and exercise stations; and a “Woodlands Park Zone” with multi-use open space and disc golf trail. Information: https://bit.ly/2VCxQhT

“Once a citizen has reviewed the draft schematic site plan, they may provide comments regarding any additional park program elements they would like to see included as part of this master plan by emailing lcole@earthelementsnm.com,” the city said. Comments will be taken until 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.

Little River Park is named for the watercourse that runs through the more-than 100-acre property.

