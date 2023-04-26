X

Woodstock promotes Georgia Cities Week

Credit: City of Woodstock

Credit: City of Woodstock

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
54 minutes ago

Woodstock observes Georgia Cities Week through April 29, with many cities around the state.

Sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association, the observance recognizes the many services provided by city governments and their contribution to a better quality of life in Georgia.

“City government is the closest to most citizens and the one with the most direct daily impact upon residents,” said City Manager Jeff Moon.

This year’s theme is “Lighting the Way,” reflecting the role played by cities in the state’s history, economy and culture.

Woodstock’s remaining events include:

  • April 27: The Woodstock Visitors Center will host evening Downtown Walking Tours. Tickets are available at VisitWoodstockGa.com.
  • April 28: At 8 a.m., learn about agriculture in Cherokee County at IN WDSTK’s Morning INfluence at the Chambers at City Center. Register at inwdstk.org.
  • April 30: Woodstock Farm Fresh Market will take place from 8:30 am to noon on Market Street in downtown Woodstock.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

16-year-old gets life in prison after marijuana deal turns deadly in Gwinnett4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Georgia lieutenant governor goes after college spending on diversity programs
3h ago

Credit: TNS

CDC scientists study HIV clusters among Hispanic men in metro Atlanta
13h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

MARTA board member to resign amid ethics probe
6h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

MARTA board member to resign amid ethics probe
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Security guard detained after shooting inside Greenbriar Mall
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee Elections Office opens larger headquarters
8h ago
Woodstock is ready to construct downtown extension
Grant applications open to Cherokee small business owners
Featured

Credit: AP

From AJC archives: A reporter’s encounter with the timeless Harry Belafonte
Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top