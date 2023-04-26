Woodstock promotes Georgia Cities Week

Woodstock observes Georgia Cities Week through April 29, with many cities around the state.
Sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association, the observance recognizes the many services provided by city governments and their contribution to a better quality of life in Georgia.
“City government is the closest to most citizens and the one with the most direct daily impact upon residents,” said City Manager Jeff Moon.
This year’s theme is “Lighting the Way,” reflecting the role played by cities in the state’s history, economy and culture.
Woodstock’s remaining events include:
- April 27: The Woodstock Visitors Center will host evening Downtown Walking Tours. Tickets are available at VisitWoodstockGa.com.
- April 28: At 8 a.m., learn about agriculture in Cherokee County at IN WDSTK’s Morning INfluence at the Chambers at City Center. Register at inwdstk.org.
- April 30: Woodstock Farm Fresh Market will take place from 8:30 am to noon on Market Street in downtown Woodstock.
