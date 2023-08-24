Woodstock promotes Connect the Creeks survey

Woodstock’s Connect the Creeks survey is studying the possibility of connecting the existing Noonday Creek and Rubes Creek trailways.

As part of the study, the project team is conducting a brief questionnaire to understand how people use the existing trail system and nearby areas of interest.

To access the survey, go to tinyurl.com/yhxk6meu.

Follow this link for general project updates, deliverables and notices for potential public engagement opportunities at ConnectTheCreeks.com.

More details can be found at facebook.com/WOODSTOCKGAGOVT.