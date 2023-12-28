Woodstock opens Chambers Street Extension

Representatives from Winter Construction and development partner Morris & Fellows gathered with city officials in downtown Woodstock on Dec. 11 to open the newly constructed segment between Arnold Mill Road and Wheeler Street.
Construction on the extension began in July, and the road opened the week before Thanksgiving.
Mayor Michael Caldwell said, “Winter got this project done six weeks ahead of the contracted date of completion, and that means a lot to the surrounding businesses.”
Closing the segment of East Main Street between Wheeler Street and Arnold Mill Road and constructing this new segment of Chambers Street will improve traffic flow through the Main Street/Arnold Mill Road/Towne Lake Parkway intersection while providing access to Woodstock’s City Center development that will include a 647-car parking deck, according to a city statement.
The road project also formed space for Depot Square, a park and green space on the east side of Woodstock’s historic train depot.
The Woodstock Downtown Development Authority has installed seating in Depot Square and plans to add more amenities in the coming months.
For additional information on transportation projects in Woodstock, visit woodstockga.gov/publicworks.
