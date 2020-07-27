Woodstock OKs study on downtown speed limits

Southeastern Engineering Inc. will be paid $11,840 to look at Rope Mill from Main Street to Woodstock Parkway; Arnold Mill Road from Dobbs Road to Main; Towne Lake Parkway from Main to Mill Street; and Dupree Road from the I-575 bridge to Main.

The consultant said in its professional services agreement that it will record speed and traffic volumes and prepare an engineering and traffic investigative report, per Georgia Department of Transportation standards, that will include an analysis of observed speeds, crash data and existing conditions.