X

Woodstock OKs goat-grazing pilot project

Woodstock has granted a property owner's request to use goats to clear vegetation from her land at 120 Rusk St.

Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

A one-time pilot project that has a local property owner using grazing goats to clear her land has been approved by the Woodstock City Council.

Kris Mckeeth requested the city’s permission to hire a goat vendor “to clear vegetation (as) an environmentally friendly alternative to the use of equipment and chemicals,” staff said in a report to the council. Mckeeth owns a 0.6-acre property at 120 Rusk St., and the goats would be there a maximum of 21 days, behind a temporary fence.

Staff said it would use the opportunity as a case study on putting goats to work for land clearing and property maintenance, and afterwards could propose an amendment to the city code for the council’s consideration. The code currently prohibits livestock, swine and poultry on lots of less than six acres within city limits.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.