Woodstock OKs goat-grazing pilot project

Kris Mckeeth requested the city’s permission to hire a goat vendor “to clear vegetation (as) an environmentally friendly alternative to the use of equipment and chemicals,” staff said in a report to the council. Mckeeth owns a 0.6-acre property at 120 Rusk St., and the goats would be there a maximum of 21 days, behind a temporary fence.

Staff said it would use the opportunity as a case study on putting goats to work for land clearing and property maintenance, and afterwards could propose an amendment to the city code for the council’s consideration. The code currently prohibits livestock, swine and poultry on lots of less than six acres within city limits.