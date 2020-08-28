Woodstock OKs Adopt-A-Trail program

“We’re looking for nature-minded individuals and groups such as Scouting organizations, civic associations, school and church groups, families, nature clubs and businesses seeking community service opportunities,” staff said in a proposal to the council.

Phase 1 will involve three sections of the Noonday Creek Trail, and two sections each of the Towne Lake Pass, Rubes Creek and Trestle Rock trails. Trail adopters will commit to at least one year’s sponsorship, which will entail routine light maintenance and clean-ups. One trail service project will be required per year.