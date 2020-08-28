X

Woodstock OKs Adopt-A-Trail program

Map depicts the trail segments and roads that Woodstock will offer for "adoption" by community organizations.
Credit: City of Woodstock

By David Ibata for the AJC

The Woodstock City Council has approved a Parks and Recreation Department proposal for an Adopt-A-Trail program, with community organizations invited to help maintain the city’s trail system.

“We’re looking for nature-minded individuals and groups such as Scouting organizations, civic associations, school and church groups, families, nature clubs and businesses seeking community service opportunities,” staff said in a proposal to the council.

Phase 1 will involve three sections of the Noonday Creek Trail, and two sections each of the Towne Lake Pass, Rubes Creek and Trestle Rock trails. Trail adopters will commit to at least one year’s sponsorship, which will entail routine light maintenance and clean-ups. One trail service project will be required per year.

Quarterly cleanups will be scheduled beginning Oct. 1. Participants will be recognized with signage designating their sections of adopted trail. Information: adopt-a-trail@woodstockga.gov

