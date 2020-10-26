X

Woodstock OKs $377K purchase of new police vehicles

The Woodstock City Council has approved a $377,442 purchase of three Ford F-150 pickup trucks and four Pursuit Utility Vehicle Explorers for the police department.

Credit: TNS

By David Ibata for the AJC

The purchase, through a state government contract with Wade Ford, is of two unmarked and one marked Ford F-150 pickup trucks, and four Pursuit Utility Vehicle Explorers, with equipment installed by Pro Logic and with graphics by Chandler Graphics, according to a report by Police Chief Calvin Moss.

In another police vehicle matter, the council approved a department request to trade in two vehicles, one awarded to the city by the courts through asset forfeiture procedures, and one purchased with asset forfeiture funds. The vehicles are a 2013 Toyota Prius and a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 truck.

